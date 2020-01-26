Samsung Note 10+ 5G (Like New)

Thetechfan 2 Report post Posted January 26 Selling a like new Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G unlocked in Aura Glow colour. Unlocked and unbranded so will work on any network. Has had a Black Camo skin on the back and a Whitestone Dome Glass screen worth £45 on the front from day 1 so mint condition and all accessories are unused. Comes with a clear case too if wanted free of charge. Looking for a bargain £600 including delivery, a massive £450 off the RRP and can send straight away. Quote Share this post Link to post Share on other sites