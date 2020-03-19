Like New Unlocked Xiaomi Mix 3 5G Blue

Thetechfan 2 Report post Posted Thursday at 07:58 PM Selling a like new Xiaomi Mix 3 5G in Blue. Unlocked and only been used a few days with a screen protector and case on. Great phone for 5G and has been used for a few days on Three 5G where I got 1.4Gbps speed in London. Selling as situation has changed so no need for it and can't be bothered to return to Xiaomi especially as they charge £699 at the moment for this so someone will get a bargain. Looking for £275 delivered Quote Share this post Link to post Share on other sites