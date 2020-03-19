Jump to content
Like New Unlocked Xiaomi Mix 3 5G Blue

By Thetechfan, in Classified Ads

Selling a like new Xiaomi Mix 3 5G in Blue.

 

Unlocked and only been used a few days with a screen protector and case on.

 

Great phone for 5G and has been used for a few days on Three 5G where I got 1.4Gbps speed in London.

 

Selling as situation has changed so no need for it and can't be bothered to return to Xiaomi especially as they charge £699 at the moment for this so someone will get a bargain.

 

Looking for £275 delivered 8edf5a0788e21105089a61ad56e3794f.jpg

